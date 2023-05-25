BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hammond teen indicted in fatal carjacking of Arkansas man, district attorney says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a Hammond teen booked for fatally shooting and carjacking a man who was traveling from Arkansas with his wife was indicted by a grand jury last week.

Ladarrius Evans, 18, was arrested on Sat., May 6 after deputies said that he carjacked a couple traveling from Arkansas to New Orleans for a cruise at the Red Roof Inn Plus on Puma Drive in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Paul Holt, 62, was fatally shot while attempting to stop Evans from driving off after he jumped into the driver’s seat with Mary Holt, his wife, in the passenger seat.

Mary was able to escape out of the passenger seat before Evans fled in their SUV, Travis said. Evans was arrested hours later.

RELATED COVERAGE

Hammond teen booked with murder of Arkansas tourist during alleged carjacking

La. lawmaker pushes bill targeting untraceable ‘ghost guns’

Baton Rouge area pastor one of three siblings shot by Ponchatoula man

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said that Evans is now officially charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm, and obstruction of justice. Perrilloux explained that the obstruction of justice charge was added due to evidence that suggests that Evans attempted to dispose of the vehicle after he fled from the scene.

Perrilloux said that Evans will appear in court Friday (May 26) for his arraignment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Festival Food
Festival Food Face-Off
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
A wild shooting unfolds in the middle of a neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge
Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge

Latest News

R&B musicians from New Orleans, Gerri Hall and Aaron Neville, reflect on their time sharing the...
New Orleans musical greats remember time spent with Tina Turner
From left, Casey Hallford and Arianni Williams were arrested Tuesday (May 23) in connection...
Baton Rouge area pastor one of three siblings shot by Ponchatoula man
Hammond teen indicted in fatal carjacking of Arkansas man, district attorney says
Companion Animal Alliance
Animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs; desperately seeking foster parents