Kentwood man shot dead outside bar; suspect arrested

KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting outside of a bar in Kentwood, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tues., May 24 at Backroad 40, located on Hwy. 1051 between Kentwood and the Village of Tangipahoa, Chief Jimmy Travis reports.

Marco Dillon, 38, sustained at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

John MacGowan, 25, has been arrested and booked on one count of second-degree murder.

John MacGowan, 25, of Hammond, has been arrested and booked for the second-degree murder of Marco Dillon outside of a bar in Kentwood. (TPSO)

Authorities say there was an altercation between the two men outside the bar before McGowan pulled out a gun and shot Dillon in the chest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.