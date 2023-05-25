BBB Accredited Business
Kentwood man shot dead outside bar; suspect arrested

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting outside of a bar in Kentwood, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tues., May 24 at Backroad 40, located on Hwy. 1051 between Kentwood and the Village of Tangipahoa, Chief Jimmy Travis reports.

Marco Dillon, 38, sustained at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

John MacGowan, 25, has been arrested and booked on one count of second-degree murder.

Authorities say there was an altercation between the two men outside the bar before McGowan pulled out a gun and shot Dillon in the chest.

