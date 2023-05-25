Low humidity will highlight the next few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few storms are lingering around our coastal communities this morning. They’ll become much more isolated this afternoon. We’ll continue to keep a northeasterly wind which will keep our rain chances and dew points low. In fact, dew points should drop through the afternoon to the 50s. With highs in the mid to upper 80s, this means it won’t feel all that muggy outside with mostly sunny skies.

Friday, mostly sunny skies with continued lower dew points in the 50s with highs returning to the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front will push in from the north on Saturday which will give us a 20% chance for rain but we’ll also keep the dry feel. More sunshine and highs in the 80s to around 90 take us into Sunday and Memorial Day.

