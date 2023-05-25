A nice weather pattern setting up for the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have one more disturbance to pass through the region this morning before we settle into a less humid and sunny pattern heading into the holiday weekend.

A chance for some rain does exist today, mainly down along the coast. This small piece of energy lingering behind the front will translate offshore as the day goes on so before lunch expect a downpour or two the closer to the coast you live. Most inland locations will see a nice breeze and temperatures in the middle 80s by afternoon.

Friday into the Memorial Day weekend looks sunny with the humidity being quite pleasant. Highs for the next few days will be in the middle to upper 80s. The nice breeze around today and tomorrow will start to die off by the weekend which will make the afternoons feel a little warmer. I’ve also included a small chance for a storm on Saturday as another weak disturbance swings by the area.

Even into next week, the pattern looks tranquil with very little in the way of weather impacts or changes.

