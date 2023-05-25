BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ocean Springs restaurant throws yearbook signing party for high school freshman

The Lost Pizza Co. manager said he’s pleased with the turnout and plans to continue doing more events like this for the community in the future.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Just two weeks ago, the front and back pages of Wes Besancon’s yearbook were left blank.

This comes after the Ocean Springs High School freshman said not a single classmate would sign it. He even witnessed the same students who refused his request sign other yearbooks right in front of him.

“It didn’t make me feel good,” Wes said. “It made me feel a little upset.”

Wes was crushed and confused by the rejection he received from his peers.

His mother Lisa was also left heartbroken.

“I went to that evening, you know, angry, hurt, and just upset that in this day and time, there are kids out there that have to feel that way,” Lisa said.

She took to her Facebook page to express her frustration, and simply pose the very same question her son asked her, “Why wouldn’t anyone sign my yearbook?”

Lisa Besancon/Facebook
Lisa Besancon/Facebook(WLOX)

She went on to share this had already been a tough year for Wes, who is on the autism spectrum.

The business manager of Lost Pizza Co. caught wind of Lisa’s post and felt led to step in.

“No child should ever have to have that question,” said Eric Braden, Lost Pizza Co. general manager. “No parent should ever have to have that question. So, when we saw that we knew we had to do something. So, we reached out to Lisa and Wes and asked if Wes would be interested in co-hosting a summer’s here, yearbook singing party.”

Braden’s idea to throw a yearbook signing party at the restaurant for Wes made him a hero in the eyes of the community. For three hours, people touched by Wes’s story showed up with their pens ready to fill the empty space in his yearbook, including Ocean Springs high schooler Allison Miller.

“He’s so kind to everybody; that should be reflected onto him,” Miller said. “Nobody should feel left out or excluded on anything like that.”

The mission was accomplished. Wes can now turn the page to his next chapter with a smile.

“I hope he realizes just how many people he has that are celebrating him for who he is and all of the things that he will be in life,” Lisa said.

The Lost Pizza Co. manager said he’s pleased with the turnout and plans to continue doing more events like this for the community in the future.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Festival Food
Festival Food Face-Off
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
A wild shooting unfolds in the middle of a neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge
Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge

Latest News

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of 18 year old Ladarrius Evans of...
Hammond teen indicted in fatal carjacking of Arkansas man, district attorney says
R&B musicians from New Orleans, Gerri Hall and Aaron Neville, reflect on their time sharing the...
New Orleans musical greats remember time spent with Tina Turner
From left, Casey Hallford and Arianni Williams were arrested Tuesday (May 23) in connection...
Baton Rouge area pastor one of three siblings shot by Ponchatoula man
Hammond teen indicted in fatal carjacking of Arkansas man, district attorney says
Companion Animal Alliance
Animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs; desperately seeking foster parents