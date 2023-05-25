VIDEO: Suspect smashes window at Felipe’s Mid City location

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man tried to break into Felipe’s restaurant in Mid-City early Wednesday morning (May 24) by hammering the glass front door.

While he didn’t get inside, one of the owners, Pike Howard, expressed frustration with the near break-in.

The Instagram account for the restaurant put up a post saying, “In the last year, we have been burglarized, our building has been shot at, and now an attempted burglary at all 3 of our restaurants. This is getting exhausting and defeating.”

Howard says he’s committed to New Orleans but also criticized the criminal justice system, saying, “When you don’t have consequences, this is the result.”

