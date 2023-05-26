BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

5-year-old girl discharged from hospital after lifesaving liver transplant

By Parker Boyd
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The community of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, is celebrating after 5-year-old Amelia “Mia” Hill survived a lifesaving liver transplant earlier this month.

Mia’s parents found her unresponsive in their Ocean Springs home on May 4. This was just one day after her father Jesse booked the family a trip to Disney World.

An ambulance rushed her to the hospital. That is when doctors discovered she had liver failure.

Mia had to be airlifted to Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans for an emergency transplant. The surgery was successful, and she was discharged on May 19.

She is recovering from the surgery but still has a long way to go.

Mia and her parents are currently living in New Orleans for her continued treatment. Her younger brother is living with his grandparents in Ocean Springs.

Her father Jesse said their lives changed in a moment and twinkling of an eye. He said parents should hold their children a little tighter because tomorrow is not determined.

“Time is the most valuable currency, and if you can give it to your kids, cause you’re not going to get it back you have to spend it every minute of every day,” Hill said. “It is not something that you can gain. Give your kids time, that’s what they need because in a moment it can change.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Festival Food
Festival Food Face-Off
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
A wild shooting unfolds in the middle of a neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge
Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge

Latest News

Accordion workshop in New Orleans attracts dozens of musicians from around the world
Accordion workshop in New Orleans attracts dozens of musicians from around the world
Houses in the New Orleans area.
Donelon responds to complaints about the availability of insurance coverage after insurers received incentives
Residents concerned Mandeville lakefront development would impact their quality of life
Residents concerned Mandeville lakefront development would impact their quality of life
Loved ones of the 12-year-old Kenner boy hit by an ice cream will keep his legacy alive
Loved ones of the 12-year-old Kenner boy hit by an ice cream will keep his legacy alive