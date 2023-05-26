BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Accordion workshop in New Orleans attracts dozens of musicians from around the world

By FOX 8 Staff and Amr Mekki
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An accordion workshop at the Maison St. Charles attracts dozens of musicians worldwide.

CNIMA, an internationally acclaimed accordion school based in France, hosts a two-week-long workshop in New Orleans.

Professional and amateur musicians worldwide come to the city to learn from renowned accordionists and founders of CNIMA, Jacques Mornet and Nathalie Boucheix.

For more information, visit https://www.cnima.com/en.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Festival Food
Festival Food Face-Off
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
A wild shooting unfolds in the middle of a neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge
Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge

Latest News

Houses in the New Orleans area.
Donelon responds to complaints about the availability of insurance coverage after insurers received incentives
Residents concerned Mandeville lakefront development would impact their quality of life
Residents concerned Mandeville lakefront development would impact their quality of life
Loved ones of the 12-year-old Kenner boy hit by an ice cream will keep his legacy alive
Loved ones of the 12-year-old Kenner boy hit by an ice cream will keep his legacy alive
Residents concerned Mandeville lakefront development would impact their quality of life
Residents concerned Mandeville lakefront development would impact their quality of life