Accordion workshop in New Orleans attracts dozens of musicians from around the world

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An accordion workshop at the Maison St. Charles attracts dozens of musicians worldwide.

CNIMA, an internationally acclaimed accordion school based in France, hosts a two-week-long workshop in New Orleans.

Professional and amateur musicians worldwide come to the city to learn from renowned accordionists and founders of CNIMA, Jacques Mornet and Nathalie Boucheix.

For more information, visit https://www.cnima.com/en.

