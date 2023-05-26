Brazen New Orleans carjacking leads to pursuit, spills into St. Bernard; three arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman returning home on Wednesday (May 24) became the victim of a brazen carjacking.

Around 8 a.m., the victim, who Fox 8 will not identify, says she noticed a pickup truck parked near her Louisiana Avenue house and a masked man carrying a rifle stepped out.

“They were just sitting there and it had tinted windows,” says the victim. “It wasn’t even like too far away, but he was coming fast. He was carrying a rifle, cradling it, and he yanked open my door.”

The victim says she immediately knew she was about to get carjacked. She complied with the gunman’s demands to “just get out.” As she exited, she managed to grab her purse.

A short time later, police say they spotted two suspects, Cairen Jones, 18, and Jacob Jones, 19, in the victim’s stolen Jeep around the Desire Housing Development. A third suspect, Diamond Eugene, 19, was also spotted in the pickup truck used to commit the carjacking, the NOPD says.

Police attempted to stop the stolen Jeep, but say the suspects took off and a chase ensued. The thieves eventually crashed the Jeep and the suspects were caught after a brief foot pursuit.

Officials say Jacob was in possession of an AK-47 and Cairen had a handgun.

Officers realized the pickup truck crossed the parish line into St. Bernard Parish where Sheriff James Pohlmann says his deputies immediately responded.

“We had at least 24 units that responded to this. One great thing about St. Bernard, it’s all hands on deck when you have any type of pursuit incident like this. Everybody comes out and assists,” says Sheriff Pohlmann.

Pohlmann says they chased Eugene through Chalmette to Meraux and then back to Chalmette.

“We were able to disable the vehicle by using spike strips. Once the vehicle was disabled, the suspect exited the vehicle and continued to flee carrying a weapon. The weapon was an AR-type weapon,” says Sheriff Pohlmann.

Pohlmann says Eugene eventually threw the weapon and scaled a fence on Lyndell Drive.

“We were able to box him in in the yard and deputies apprehended the suspect,” says Sheriff Pohlmann.

Investigators later discovered the blue pickup truck which they say was used to commit the carjacking on Louisiana Avenue was stolen in a carjacking in St. Tammany Parish on Monday.

All three men are now in custody and remain locked up on bonds of more than 245,000 dollars.

“I love New Orleans but it definitely is worrisome. I feel like New Orleans feels different post-Covid. It just makes me sad because I love this city so much,” says the victim.

