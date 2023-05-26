Bruce: A Nice holiday weekend from NOLA to the Gulf Coast beaches

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Weather from NOLA to the beaches look great as we head into the Memorial day holiday weekend.

Tonight, clear skies with low dew points and light wind will mean a cool start to Saturday. Many will fall to the lower 60s along the north shore with even a few spots slipping into the upper 50s. We’ll cool to the upper 60s in the south.

Bruce: A big beach weekend from Biloxi to Destin. It looks grdeat with lots of sun, highs in the mid 80s and low rip currents in the Gulf. Stay safe and remember the hats and sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/nKk2gcYUiM — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 26, 2023

Saturday, a weak disturbance will bring a very small chance for showers mainly in the morning with a mostly sunny sky and highs slightly cooler in the low to mid 80s. Sunday and Monday will remain rain free with mostly sunny skies and highs returning to the mid to upper 80s.

