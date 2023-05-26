Ed Muniz, great Carnival innovator, laid to rest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family, friends, and loved ones gathered at the Pontchartrain Center Friday (May 26) to bid farewell to Ed Muniz, a visionary and one of the great innovators of modern carnivals. Hundreds of people turned out to pay their final respects to the former mayor of Kenner, who transformed the once-small carnival parade, known as Endymion, into a spectacular event that captured the hearts of tens of thousands.

The atmosphere at the visitation was filled with a mix of tears and smiles as mourners reflected on Muniz’s remarkable contributions. For hours, visitors patiently waited in line, some for up to an hour, to honor a man who brought immeasurable joy to countless individuals. Endymion’s Mardi Gras parade was so extraordinary that it necessitated a move to the Superdome, a testament to Muniz’s dedication to creating an unforgettable experience.

“Ed would go big. Nothing small. This is the way he would want it,” said son-in-law Jim Hanzo.

Described by friends as a man with a diverse range of knowledge, Muniz found success in multiple endeavors throughout his life. From owning several thriving radio stations to achieving victory in various political races, including the Jefferson Parish and Kenner Councils, as well as the Kenner Mayor’s office, Muniz demonstrated his talent for making an impact in every field he ventured into.

“He was a great person for Kenner and the Parish and it’s a proud moment to celebrate his life,” said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

During the visitation, well-wishers took the opportunity to share fond memories with Muniz’s wife, Peggy, and their extensive extended family. It was a time to reflect on the life of a man who had brought boundless happiness to countless lives. Following a heartfelt memorial service, the funeral procession embarked on its journey from Kenner to Moon, where Muniz’s final resting place awaited.

Along the way, the procession made a stop at a recently erected statue at Delgado, which commemorated Muniz and the Endymion parade, serving as a lasting tribute to his remarkable legacy.

“I’m going to miss his jokes. He would beat on the table and laugh a lot,” said Hanzo.

Muniz is survived by his loving wife, three children, and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At 83 years old, his passing marks the end of an era for the community he cherished and the carnival world that he forever transformed.

