Former Tangipahoa Parish bar owner fatally drowns in boating accident

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ARCOLA, La. (WVUE) - A well-known bar owner in the central area of Tangipahoa Parish fatally drowned as the result of a boating accident Wednesday (May 24) night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jimmy Chandler, the owner of Mr. J’s in Amite and Mr. J’s II in Fluker, was 64.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that the accident occurred near the Arcola community north of Roseland around 7:45 p.m.

Investigators said that Chandler was fishing with a friend in a small pond when the boat became imbalanced and overturned. Travis said that the friend called 911 when Chandler did not return above the surface.

