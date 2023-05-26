BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

It’s shaping up to be a pleasant Memorial Day weekend

Low humidity continues for a few more days
Low humidity sticks around
Low humidity sticks around(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect a mostly sunny and dry ending to the week as Friday’s highs will be back in the mid 80s under bright sun. Low humidity will continue to make it feel nice this afternoon with a very light northeasterly breeze.

Tonight, clear skies with low dew points and light wind will mean a cool start to Saturday. Many will fall to the lower 60s along the north shore with even a few spots slipping into the upper 50s. We’ll cool to the upper 60s in the south.

Saturday, a weak disturbance will bring a very small chance for showers mainly in the morning with a mostly sunny sky and highs slightly cooler in the low to mid 80s. Sunday and Monday will remain rain free with mostly sunny skies and highs returning to the mid to upper 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Festival Food
Festival Food Face-Off
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mass shooting in Marydale Community Sunday...
9 injured in Thibodaux graduation block party mass shooting, sheriff says

Latest News

Houses in the New Orleans area.
Donelon responds to complaints about the availability of insurance coverage after insurers received incentives
Bruce: A less humid few days moves in today
Bruce: Warm temps with less humidity will dominate the holiday weekend; lows pleasant in the 60s
Low dew points today
Low humidity will highlight the next few days
Competing factors
NOAA predicts a near-normal hurricane season