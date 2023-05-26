Organs of 12-year-old boy struck by an ice cream truck planned to be donated, family says; driver arrested

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 12-year-old has been declared brain dead days after a man crashed an ice cream truck into his family’s apartment in Kenner; family members tell FOX 8.

The crash happened on Sat., May 20, in the 300 block of Clemson Place, according to Kenner police.

Police say 71-year-old Mechael Yousef Mansoor of Kenner was arrested Wednesday (May 24) and initially booked on charges of negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle. On Friday (May 26), Mansoor was additionally charged with negligent homicide.

Mechael Yousef Mansoor, 71, Kenner, has been arrested for negligent homicide. (Kenner Police)

Mansoor was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and later was released from the hospital.

A Kenner Police spokesperson says the investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but investigators have ruled out any issues with the ice cream van and any medical issues with the driver.

12-year-old Adrian Fajardo was critically injured when the out-of-control ice cream truck crashed into his family’s Kenner apartment. In a fundraising post, the boy’s family said he was left with a fractured skull and broken limbs.

A family member says they will remove Fajardo from life support in the coming days and seven of his organs will be donated to recipients in need.

A 12-year-old Louisiana boy is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck came crashing through his bedroom Saturday afternoon. (Source: WVUE)

Fajardo’s family wrote that the boy was playing video games in his bedroom when he was hit. They say he was stuck under the rubble for 40 minutes before first responders could find him.

“Now I don’t have any grandchildren. He was the only one I had,” Leticia Montoya, Fajardo’s grandmother, said. “I’m just so hurt that my grandson won’t be coming back. I used to watch him and pick him up when the school bus dropped him off. Now, he’s gone.”

Family members say they hope to have his funeral sometime next week after his organs are removed. The service will be at Verbo of New Orleans in Kenner.

“(Fajardo) is going to have life in different persons,” pastor Luis Behrhorst said. “When I heard from the family that they were going to donate the organs, my heart broke. Because 13 years ago I was in the same situation. Maybe people around the United States or Louisiana are waiting for a miracle and (Fajardo) is a miracle.”

The family says Children’s Hospital will hold a flag-raising ceremony outside of campus in honor of Fajardo’s organ donations. That will be on May 26 at 10 a.m.

Jambalaya Soccer Academy will hold a balloon release for Fajardo on May 30. He was a prominent member of the youth team and teammates have been grieving for the loss of their friend. The ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. at Highway Park in Kenner.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

