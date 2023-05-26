BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

VIDEO: Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes baby camel to outdoor habitat

The Milwaukee County Zoo says a baby camel was born this week. (Source: Milwaukee County Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a newborn Bactrian camel calf this week.

The animal team said their new baby girl is healthy and already weighed about 88 pounds at one of her first exams.

According to the zoo, she is bonding well with her mother A.J. and is getting to know her father, Stan, through a mesh fence.

The parents have three male offspring, but this is their first girl.

Visitors also might be able to see the family’s newest addition in person, depending on weather and other factors, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Festival Food
Festival Food Face-Off
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mass shooting in Marydale Community Sunday...
9 injured in Thibodaux graduation block party mass shooting, sheriff says

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are presented with jerseys by LSU women's...
Biden celebrates LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds waves after delivering her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Iowa governor signs bill loosening child labor laws
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Biden says debt default deal ‘very close’ while deadline now set at June 5
The Milwaukee County Zoo says a baby camel was born this week.
Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes baby camel