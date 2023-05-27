BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

1 dead, 1 injured after two overnight shootings in French Quarter, NOPD says

A man was fatally shot Friday night (May 26) at the intersection of North Peters and Iberville...
A man was fatally shot Friday night (May 26) at the intersection of North Peters and Iberville streets in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot overnight in the French Quarter -- one fatally -- New Orleans police said Saturday (May 27).

A man whose identity and age have not been disclosed was shot Friday shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Peters and Iberville streets. Police said he was taken for treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel but died at the hospital.

About four hours later, a woman was shot at the opposite corner of the French Quarter. The NOPD said she was wounded at 2:31 a.m. in the 900 block of North Rampart Street.

This victim’s age and identity also was not disclosed, nor did police detail her condition or the nature of her gunshot wound.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
Festival Food
Festival Food Face-Off
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say

Latest News

Deal to reopen Pontchartrain Beach falls through, future now in limbo
Deal to reopen Pontchartrain Beach falls through, future now in limbo
Save Our Brass
New Orleans musician offers summer music program to teen who stole his van
CPRA has been working to make Louisiana's coastline more storm ready since 2005.
Gov. Edwards applauds the approval of restoration plans for La’s fragile coastline
President Biden and other top US leaders honored the Women's Basketball Team
President Biden and other top US leaders honored the Women's Basketball Team