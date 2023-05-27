Memorial Day weekend kicks off with low humidity and nice temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday starts off the holiday weekend with nice conditions.

Temperatures remain below normal with highs in the low to mid-80s. Humidity will be low with light winds from the east. A pop-up storm or two is possible but we will mainly see mostly sunny skies. Storms stay along the coast and offshore.

An area of low pressure off the southeast coast will keep us dry as we are on the backside of the system, but another upper-level low to our north dropping south may provide a bit of lift through the weekend allowing for the potential for a few pop-up showers and storms.

Sunday a few showers are possible in the area but it will be mostly sunny. Temperatures begin to warm into the start of the week with high-80s by Memorial Day. Monday should be dry with hot temperatures in the low 90s.

