BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

95 Louisiana churches approved to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

(United Methodist Church)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During a gathering on Saturday, May 27, dozens of Louisiana churches were approved to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.

According to church leaders, 95 total churches in Louisiana were approved to disaffiliate.

The decision was made during a special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference at the First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.

Church leaders said the session was called “for the sole purpose of voting on the Louisiana Conference Board of Trustees recommendations for the churches disaffiliating per paragraph 2553.”

Sexuality is one of many issues that led to the disaffiliations. That includes the topic of same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy.

The below churches approved for disaffiliation are in the Baton Rouge area, according to church leaders:

  • Francis Asbury United Methodist Church (Baton Rouge)
  • Huff Chapel United Methodist Church
  • Livingston United Methodist Church, Inc.
  • Mangum Chapel United Methodist Church
  • Montpelier United Methodist Church, Inc.
  • Pine Ridge United Methodist Church
  • Tangipahoa United Methodist Church
  • Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Greensburg
  • Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Ponchatoula

And six churches in New Orleans:

  • Bush United Methodist Church
  • Centenary United Methodist Church of Franklinton, Inc.
  • Covenant United Methodist Church of St. Bernard
  • Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church
  • Munholland United Methodist Church
  • North Cross United Methodist Church

Bishop Delores Williamston reacted following the decision.

“Those who decided to leave based on disaffiliation and have disaffiliated, that they go and have success in whatever God is calling them to do in the mission field,” Bishop Williamston said. “Also, I’m so excited about putting this behind us as an annual conference so that we can move forward into the mission field.”

See the full statement from Bishop Williamston below:

To see a complete list of the churches in Louisiana that were approved to disaffiliate, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mass shooting in Marydale Community Sunday...
9 injured in Thibodaux graduation block party mass shooting, sheriff says
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say

Latest News

Holiday weekenders proceed with caution as gun violence ramps into summertime
Holiday weekenders proceed with caution as gun violence ramps into summertime
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
18-year-old found shot, killed in Tangipahoa, police say
Thousands of tourist flock to New Orleans Memorial Day weekend
Tourists flock to New Orleans for Memorial Day weekend
Kermit Ruffins proposes to his girlfriend during performance at the Arts and Culture Festival
Kermit Ruffins proposes to his girlfriend during performance at the Arts and Culture Festival