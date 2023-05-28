BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hot temperatures return with low humidity through Memorial Day

Highs return to normal
Next 7 days
Next 7 days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s.

The low humidity sticks around through the start of the week with a nice dry feel. A few scattered showers are possible Sunday afternoon but most of us stay dry with mostly sunny skies.

Memorial Day looks great with low rain chances. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon but once again we mainly stay dry. Temperatures climb into the low 90s through Tuesday.

An upper-level low moves in Wednesday dropping temperatures a bit into the mid-80s and returning rain chances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport

Latest News

The humidity returns this week.
Comfortable temperatures continue, storm chances stay low
Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day weekend kicks off with low humidity and nice temperatures
Morning weather update for Saturday, May 27
Bruce: Perfect beach weather this weekend
Bruce: A Nice holiday weekend from NOLA to the Gulf Coast beaches