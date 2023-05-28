Hot temperatures return with low humidity through Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s.

The low humidity sticks around through the start of the week with a nice dry feel. A few scattered showers are possible Sunday afternoon but most of us stay dry with mostly sunny skies.

Memorial Day looks great with low rain chances. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon but once again we mainly stay dry. Temperatures climb into the low 90s through Tuesday.

An upper-level low moves in Wednesday dropping temperatures a bit into the mid-80s and returning rain chances.

