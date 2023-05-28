Man fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Saturday night (May 27) in Algiers, New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was found shot in the back around 10:39 p.m. in the 4300 block of Joycelyn Drive, police said.

The NOPD provided no other details on the circumstances of the shooting, nor did police say whether a suspect or motive had been developed in connection to the killing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Arthur Hill at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Two other people were reported shot in separate incidents Saturday in New Orleans.

Police said a man was shot multiple times around 10:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Chef Menteur Highway, which is in the Pines Village section of New Orleans East. The NOPD said the victim was hospitalized, but did not disclose his condition.

Another man arrived seeking hospital treatment for a gunshot wound around 9:50 p.m. Police said he had been shot “at an undetermined location” and provided no further details, including his condition.

