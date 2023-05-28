BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Memorial Day weather looks to stay “quiet”

Storm chances remain very low until mid-week
The humidity is back by the end of next week.
The humidity is back by the end of next week.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s shaping up to be a quiet Memorial Day weekend. The first part of the week looks to stay pretty tranquil as well.

Tonight, a few clouds with lows in the 60s to around 70. We’ll head into Memorial Day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s with a very light northerly breeze. Dew points will remain on the low side which means the humidity should stay low as well.

Heading into Tuesday, we’ll introduce a few more clouds as highs return to the upper 80s to around 90. With an approaching system out of Texas moving into the Gulf, we have a very small chance to see a shower or storm.

By Wednesday, a trough moving through the Gulf will bring a chance for storms. It’s not a slam dunk that we’ll see storms, just that a system will be nearby off the coast which will help introduce those storm chances as well as more humidity. We’ll keep the storm chances for Thursday with rising humidity each day into the next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport

Latest News

Morning weather update for Sunday, May 28
Next 7 days
Hot temperatures return with low humidity through Memorial Day
The humidity returns this week.
Comfortable temperatures continue, storm chances stay low
Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day weekend kicks off with low humidity and nice temperatures