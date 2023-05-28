Memorial Day weather looks to stay “quiet”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s shaping up to be a quiet Memorial Day weekend. The first part of the week looks to stay pretty tranquil as well.

Tonight, a few clouds with lows in the 60s to around 70. We’ll head into Memorial Day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s with a very light northerly breeze. Dew points will remain on the low side which means the humidity should stay low as well.

Heading into Tuesday, we’ll introduce a few more clouds as highs return to the upper 80s to around 90. With an approaching system out of Texas moving into the Gulf, we have a very small chance to see a shower or storm.

By Wednesday, a trough moving through the Gulf will bring a chance for storms. It’s not a slam dunk that we’ll see storms, just that a system will be nearby off the coast which will help introduce those storm chances as well as more humidity. We’ll keep the storm chances for Thursday with rising humidity each day into the next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.