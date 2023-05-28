Tulane captures NCAA tourney berth with AAC title

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What happens in the regular season, didn’t matter to Tulane at the AAC tournament.

The Green Wave entered the tourney with a 15-39 record. Four wins later, Tulane is headed to the NCAA tournament.

With a win over East Carolina, 8-6, Tulane will be a 4-seed next weekend in a regional. The tourney bids will be announced Monday at 11 a.m.

MVP of the tournament was Teo Banks. He finished the weekend with three home runs and 11 RBI.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.