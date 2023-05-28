BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tulane captures NCAA tourney berth with AAC title

Tulane will be a 4-seed next weekend in a regional. The tourney bids will be announced Monday...
Tulane will be a 4-seed next weekend in a regional. The tourney bids will be announced Monday at 11 a.m.(Tulane Univeristy)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What happens in the regular season, didn’t matter to Tulane at the AAC tournament.

The Green Wave entered the tourney with a 15-39 record. Four wins later, Tulane is headed to the NCAA tournament.

With a win over East Carolina, 8-6, Tulane will be a 4-seed next weekend in a regional. The tourney bids will be announced Monday at 11 a.m.

MVP of the tournament was Teo Banks. He finished the weekend with three home runs and 11 RBI.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BODYCAM: Puerto Rican man denied rental car at New Orleans airport for not having a passport
Kenner Police apologizes for airport incident involving Puerto Rican man
Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport

Latest News

LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
President Biden and other top US leaders honored the Women's Basketball Team
President Biden and other top US leaders honored the Women's Basketball Team
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are presented with jerseys by LSU women's...
Biden celebrates LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
LSU women's basketball national championship team visits the White House on May 26, 2023.
LSU visits White House to celebrate national championship win