2 inmates escape Mississippi jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says

Police say Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring were missing from the Raymond Detention Center...
Police say Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring were missing from the Raymond Detention Center during Monday morning's official headcount.
By WLBT News staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi are looking for two inmates who escaped from a county jail just one month after the last breach at the same facility.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Michael Lewis, 31, and Joseph Spring, 31, were missing from the Raymond Detention Center during Monday morning’s official headcount.

Sheriff Jones says the breach occurred inside the ceiling of the recreation room, with the two gaining access to the air duct and making their way out of the jail.

After exiting the facility, the two men jumped the fence outside of the jail.

Sheriff Jones said a deputy would later discover blood near where the two supposedly escaped, as well as other items that may have belonged to the inmates.

Officials say Spring has been in jail since November on parole violations and burglary charges. Lewis has been in the facility since December on DUI and marijuana possession charges.

Authorities say they do not know where the inmates are or where they are going. However, there have not been any reports of them being spotted in the immediate area, the sheriff said.

They were last seen on foot and wearing red jumpsuits.

During a Monday afternoon press briefing, the sheriff apologized for the escape, calling it “a public safety breach.” 

In April, four detainees also escaped the Raymond Detention Center. One of those detainees killed a preacher and later died in a house fire during a standoff with Leake County deputies.

Another detainee was found dead in a white pickup truck at a New Orleans truck stop. The two other escapees were later recaptured.

Sheriff Jones said more money is needed at the Raymond Detention Center “to be able to address some of these long-standing issues...”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

