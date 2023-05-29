BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

3 shot at casino in Washington state

The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night. (Source: KOMO/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (Gray News) -  King County Sheriff’s deputies said a suspect went inside the Roxbury Lanes casino and began to shoot.

Two men and a woman were hit.

Police haven’t arrested a suspect, nor have they released a suspect’s description, KOMO reported.

Breana Lewis, who lives nearby, said she heard the gunshots and saw a large police presence.

Memorial Day weekend was marked by tragedy instead of celebration for many. (CNN, KOAT, JESS RAEL, NEW MEXICO DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY, KOMO, WBAL, WJLA, WXIA)

“They had like eight cops on my street,” she said. “There were about 10 over here, like cop cars, and it was just a huge response. Medics were flying up and down this area.”

Lewis has been living in this area for years and said unfortunately, this isn’t uncommon, especially at night.

“I’ve just been walking my dog like normally every night, and every time I walk her there seems to be arguments in the parking lot. I’ve never heard of a shooting until last night, but yeah, there’s always problems here,” she said.

“If I would have known that I wouldn’t have come here this morning,” said Anthony Lindsey, a Roxbury Lanes customer.

This was the reaction of a lot of people hoping to go to the casino and bowling alley Sunday morning after a “closed until further notice” sign was posted in front.

Lindsey, who said he comes here weekly, said he’s always cautious and likes to come in the morning for a reason.

“I like to do what I got to do and then get out of here just in case something else goes down like that, though, because I don’t want to be in the middle of nothing,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KOMO via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mass shooting in Marydale Community Sunday...
9 injured in Thibodaux graduation block party mass shooting, sheriff says
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say

Latest News

Holiday weekenders proceed with caution as gun violence ramps into summertime
Holiday weekenders proceed with caution as gun violence ramps into summertime
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
18-year-old found shot, killed in Tangipahoa, police say
Thousands of tourist flock to New Orleans Memorial Day weekend
Tourists flock to New Orleans for Memorial Day weekend
Kermit Ruffins proposes to his girlfriend during performance at the Arts and Culture Festival
Kermit Ruffins proposes to his girlfriend during performance at the Arts and Culture Festival