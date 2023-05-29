BBB Accredited Business
Boat crash leaves 1 injured, another missing

Deputies said authorities were called to the scene on the Mississippi River downstream of the St. Francisville riverfront.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A boat crash left one person injured and another person missing on the evening of Sunday, May 28, according to deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the scene on the Mississippi River downstream of the St. Francisville riverfront around 9 p.m.

“We’re still trying to piece together what happened,” said West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman. “Our crisis response team is working closely with Wildlife and Fisheries agents to search the area where the crash occurred in hopes of locating the other victim.”

According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of the crash by the U.S. Coast Guard. A passing tow boat reported the crash.

The injured victim was airlifted to a trauma center, deputies said. Details about that person’s condition have not been released.

Sheriff Spillman said crews worked through the night to search the crash site. However, one person remains unaccounted for.

No names or other details have been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

