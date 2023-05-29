BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Final day of low humidity as a real summer feel moves in this week

Bruce: Low rain chances and hotter temps this week
Bruce: Low rain chances and hotter temps this week
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have been a bit spoiled with lower than average humidity over the long Memorial day holiday weekend. Rain chances will be in the lower end category through the week at 20-30%.

Tuesday a boundary in the area could increase moisture slightly for storm formation, but rain coverage remains low. Cloud cover will increase with highs in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

Storm chances return Wednesday as humidity climbs and an upper-level low and associated surface low trek south of the area. Temperatures drop slightly as this low passes with highs in the mid-80s.

