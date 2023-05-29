Bruce: Final day of low humidity as a real summer feel moves in this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have been a bit spoiled with lower than average humidity over the long Memorial day holiday weekend. Rain chances will be in the lower end category through the week at 20-30%.

Bruce: The final day of lower humidity as winds start picking up from the east and southeast ushering warmer, most and more humid conditions. Highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70 north and lower 70s south. Rain coverage through Friday remaons low at 20%. pic.twitter.com/6cAh4mcN3N — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 29, 2023

Tuesday a boundary in the area could increase moisture slightly for storm formation, but rain coverage remains low. Cloud cover will increase with highs in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

Storm chances return Wednesday as humidity climbs and an upper-level low and associated surface low trek south of the area. Temperatures drop slightly as this low passes with highs in the mid-80s.

