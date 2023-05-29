BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Firefighter stabbed while fighting blazes along interstate

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that...
Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas firefighter was stabbed in the thigh early Monday morning by a man accused of starting the multiple fires firefighters were putting out along Interstate 35 in Austin, authorities said.

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Martinez said the man accused of starting the fires had walked onto the interstate, and as firefighters tried to remove him from the roadway, he became agitated and stabbed the firefighter.

The fire department said on Twitter that the injured firefighter was treated at a hospital and released and that now “he’s home and doing ok.”

Fire officials say the suspect was arrested on the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say what object the firefighter was stabbed with.

Lanes on Interstate 35 near the incident were closed for a time but had reopened by 5:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mass shooting in Marydale Community Sunday...
9 injured in Thibodaux graduation block party mass shooting, sheriff says

Latest News

Holiday weekenders proceed with caution as gun violence ramps into summertime
Holiday weekenders proceed with caution as gun violence ramps into summertime
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
18-year-old found shot, killed in Tangipahoa, police say
Thousands of tourist flock to New Orleans Memorial Day weekend
Tourists flock to New Orleans for Memorial Day weekend
Kermit Ruffins proposes to his girlfriend during performance at the Arts and Culture Festival
Kermit Ruffins proposes to his girlfriend during performance at the Arts and Culture Festival