Holiday weekenders proceed with caution as gun violence ramps into summertime

By Maddie Kerth
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Holiday weekends in New Orleans often bring a parade, but with gun violence rising again this year, many of those second linings on Sunday say they are being safe.

Around 250 victims of non-fatal shootings and more than 100 homicide victims were already this year, according to statistics compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

“We know there’s good and evil in the world, but that’s what Sundays are all about in New Orleans,” said Ayah Muhammad. “Second Lines are to embrace love and know that the love will conquer all.”

The party carried on at Sunday’s Money Wasters Second Line in the Seventh Ward.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on in the city and I can’t disregard that,” said Amari Shepherd. “I think if we lived our lives worrying about all of the bad things, we would never get to experience the good things.”

In Treme, Daniel Austin says the crime has become so prevalent he isn’t shocked anymore.

“That’s like going outside and popping the firecrackers. It doesn’t even bother me anymore,” he said. “Only thing you can do is stay away from it.”

It’s a message shared by other New Orleanians.

“I do think everybody should proceed with caution. Be safe, talk to your family, be informed and love them,” said Shepherd, “but also have fun. You have to live life.”

Since life is for the living, these second-liners plan to live it to the fullest.

“Celebrating life inside my city is always fun. It’s always fun to see different groups of people, different cultures coming together celebrating common things,” said Muhammad. “That’s just having fun and loving life.”

