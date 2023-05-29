BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hot for Memorial Day, low humidity continues

Storm chances return midweek
By Hannah Gard
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Memorial Day will be hot and sunny.

Highs fall in the upper 80s across the area. Humidity stays low for the next few days. A few scattered showers are possible but we remain mostly dry across the area with sunny skies.

Tuesday a boundary in the area could increase moisture slightly for storm formation, but rain coverage remains low. Cloud cover will increase with highs in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

Storm chances return Wednesday as humidity climbs and an upper-level low and associated surface low trek south of the area. Temperatures drop slightly as this low passes with highs in the mid-80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mass shooting in Marydale Community Sunday...
9 injured in Thibodaux graduation block party mass shooting, sheriff says
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say

Latest News

Morning forecast for Mon., May 29
The humidity is back by the end of next week.
Memorial Day weather looks to stay “quiet”
Morning weather update for Sunday, May 28
Next 7 days
Hot temperatures return with low humidity through Memorial Day