Hot for Memorial Day, low humidity continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Memorial Day will be hot and sunny.

Highs fall in the upper 80s across the area. Humidity stays low for the next few days. A few scattered showers are possible but we remain mostly dry across the area with sunny skies.

Tuesday a boundary in the area could increase moisture slightly for storm formation, but rain coverage remains low. Cloud cover will increase with highs in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

Storm chances return Wednesday as humidity climbs and an upper-level low and associated surface low trek south of the area. Temperatures drop slightly as this low passes with highs in the mid-80s.

