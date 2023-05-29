BBB Accredited Business
LSU earns No. 5 overall seed in NCAA Baseball Tournament

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
UPDATE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team has earned the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, officials announced on Monday, May 29.

The four-team, double-elimination regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field will begin Friday, June 2.

LSU is the No. 1 seed and will play No. 4 seed Tulane in the first game. No. 2 Oregon State vs. No. 3 Sam Houston State is the other match-up on Friday. LSU is paired with the No. 12 Kentucky for Supers.

The public can start purchasing tickets for the Regionals at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 1. Online purchasing is heavily encouraged. Ticket details are available here.

If LSU were to advance and host the Supers, those tickets will not go on sale until next week.

The below LSU Regionals times and dates were released:

  • Friday, June 2
    • Game 1: (1) LSU vs. (4) Tulane - 2 p.m.
    • Game 2: (2) Oregon State vs. (3) Sam Houston - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 3
    • Game 3: Loser of game 1 vs. loser of game 2 - TBD
    • Game 4: Winner of game 1 vs. winner of game 2 - TBD
  • Sunday, June 4
    • Game 5: Winner of game 3 vs. loser of game 4 - TBD
    • Game 6: Winner of game 5 vs. winner of Game 4 - TBD
  • Monday, June 5
    • Game 7: Winner of game 5 vs. winner of game 4

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team will host a regional for the NCAA Baseball Tournament, officials announced on Sunday, May 28.

The Tigers (43-15) are expected to be awarded a top-eight seed, which means they would also host a super regional if they win their regional.

The NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show will be on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. LSU will learn what teams will be playing in its regional and what regional it is paired with for a super regional.

The four-team, double-elimination regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field will begin on Friday, June 2.

CLICK HERE for ticket information and more.

