BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Make sure to wear sunscreen correctly

Make sure you're keeping your skin protected. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the unofficial start of summer, and as you spend more time outside, don’t forget to protect your skin from the sun.

Sunscreen is a great tool to do that, but health experts said many people may not apply it the correct way.

“Sunscreen is the most common and one of the easiest ways to (protect our skin.) We just have to remember to use our sunscreens,” said Dr. Susan Massick, dermatologist, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

She said sunscreen mistakes are often made when applying it.

“They assume they can just apply it when they’re already at their activity or they’re already at the pool or the beach, but you actually have to apply it about 10-15 minutes beforehand,” Massick said. “You also have to remember to reapply every two to three hours.”

If you’re swimming or sweating, you’ll need to reapply even more often.

Massick said mineral sunblock may be easier on sensitive skin, but the best kind of sunscreen is the one you’ll actually use.

“We want to make sure we’re using the type that is both UVA and UVB protective, so it’s broad-spectrum protection as well as water resistant,” she said.

Massick says another mistake is not using enough sunscreen --

She says you can never put on too much.

“We tend to quantify it as two pingpong balls worth of sunscreen and apply it all over,” Massick said. “You want to make sure you apply to all areas that are exposed, whether it’s your face, ears, hands, feet.”

And don’t forget that sunscreens expire. Massick said to replace them every year.

She also said sun protection isn’t limited to just sunscreen. You can protect your skin through things like hats, rash guards, long-sleeves and other clothing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mass shooting in Marydale Community Sunday...
9 injured in Thibodaux graduation block party mass shooting, sheriff says

Latest News

Holiday weekenders proceed with caution as gun violence ramps into summertime
Holiday weekenders proceed with caution as gun violence ramps into summertime
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
18-year-old found shot, killed in Tangipahoa, police say
Thousands of tourist flock to New Orleans Memorial Day weekend
Tourists flock to New Orleans for Memorial Day weekend
Kermit Ruffins proposes to his girlfriend during performance at the Arts and Culture Festival
Kermit Ruffins proposes to his girlfriend during performance at the Arts and Culture Festival