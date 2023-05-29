BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Several items on Memorial Day agenda for La. lawmakers as session continues

While state representatives have Memorial Day off, state senators are headed to work.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several items on the agenda for Louisiana lawmakers to discuss on Monday, May 29, as the 2023 Regular Legislative Session continues.

While state representatives have Memorial Day off, state senators are headed to work.

Officials said state senators are set to discuss a new tax on vape products, disciplinary action in schools, and a new incentive fund to help police departments across Louisiana.

RELATED STORIES:

State representatives are expected to get back to work on Tuesday, May 30.

The 2023 Regular Legislative Session must adjourn by 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

The public can continue to follow along with the session by downloading the new La. Lege smartphone app. The app is a free download in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Click here for details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mass shooting in Marydale Community Sunday...
9 injured in Thibodaux graduation block party mass shooting, sheriff says
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say

Latest News

Holiday weekenders proceed with caution as gun violence ramps into summertime
Holiday weekenders proceed with caution as gun violence ramps into summertime
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
18-year-old found shot, killed in Tangipahoa, police say
Thousands of tourist flock to New Orleans Memorial Day weekend
Tourists flock to New Orleans for Memorial Day weekend
Kermit Ruffins proposes to his girlfriend during performance at the Arts and Culture Festival
Kermit Ruffins proposes to his girlfriend during performance at the Arts and Culture Festival