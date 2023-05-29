Several items on Memorial Day agenda for La. lawmakers as session continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several items on the agenda for Louisiana lawmakers to discuss on Monday, May 29, as the 2023 Regular Legislative Session continues.

While state representatives have Memorial Day off, state senators are headed to work.

Officials said state senators are set to discuss a new tax on vape products, disciplinary action in schools, and a new incentive fund to help police departments across Louisiana.

State representatives are expected to get back to work on Tuesday, May 30.

The 2023 Regular Legislative Session must adjourn by 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

