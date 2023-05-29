BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sheriff: Escaped inmate captured in Hinds County, 1 more remains on the run

By Quentin Smith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An escaped inmate has been captured in Hinds County, Sheriff Tyree Jones says.

According to the sheriff, Michael Lewis, 31, was found in the area of Seven Springs Road and Springridge Road by deputies.

Lewis faces additional escape charges.

Sheriff Jones says officials are still searching for the other escaped inmate, 31-year-old Joseph Spring.

Spring and Lewis were missing from the Raymond Detention Center during Monday morning’s official headcount.

The breach occurred inside the ceiling of the recreation room, the sheriff said, with the two gaining access to the air duct and making their way out of the jail.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say

Latest News

Kyle Burks, Audubon Nature Institute Chief Operating Officer, demonstrates a digital screen...
Get a sneak peek at the new Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium
Teen rapper killed in Tangipahoa shooting
Louisiana rapper Highway Youngin’ shot, killed in Tangipahoa
Louisiana lawmakers debating full slate of bills Tuesday
Louisiana lawmakers debating full slate of bills Tuesday
Teen rapper killed in Tangipahoa shooting
Teen rapper killed in Tangipahoa shooting
Get a sneak peek at the new Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium
Get a sneak peek at the new Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium