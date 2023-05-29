Woman fatally shot in car Monday in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot Monday afternoon (May 29) in an Algiers neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

Initial reports indicated the victim had been shot in the back of the head around 4:47 p.m. in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo Street.

Witnesses told Fox 8 the woman was a passenger in a black sedan that was fired upon by at least one gunman in a passing white car.

“We thought it was firecrackers, and when we came outside we heard seven shots,” said neighbor Mattie Massey McGhee. “I went to do CPR, but she was gone.”

The woman was taken for treatment by New Orleans EMS, but never regained consciousness and died at the hospital, according to witnesses and police.

Neighbor Shevelle Fontenette said she knows all too well the tragedy of such a loss. She said her son Hassan Miller was killed alongside two other teenagers on Rayne Drive in 2020.

“When is this going to stop?” Fontenette said. “We see the most of each other at funerals. It doesn’t make sense at all.”

Fontenette said her cousin was driving the parked car in which the victim was shot Monday.

“He’s shaken up,” she said. “He’s very shaken up, because of course when something is so close and near to you, what do you expect? You’re not expecting it.

“Life has no time on it. We don’t know when we’re going to leave, but we know that we will leave. And we’re praying that we don’t leave getting shot up.”

