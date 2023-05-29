BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman gravely wounded by gunshot Monday in Algiers, NOPD says

A woman was reported shot in the head Monday afternoon (May 29) in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo...
A woman was reported shot in the head Monday afternoon (May 29) in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo Street in Algiers, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was gravely wounded when she was shot Monday afternoon (May 29) in an Algiers neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

Initial reports indicated the victim had been shot in the back of the head around 4:47 p.m. in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo Street.

A woman was reported shot in the head Monday afternoon (May 29) in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo...
A woman was reported shot in the head Monday afternoon (May 29) in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo Street in Algiers, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)

The NOPD said the woman was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS, but did not provide an update on her condition.

This developing story will be updated.

A woman was reported shot in the head Monday afternoon (May 29) in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo...
A woman was reported shot in the head Monday afternoon (May 29) in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo Street in Algiers, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door

Latest News

Holiday weekenders proceed with caution as gun violence ramps into summertime
Holiday weekenders proceed with caution as gun violence ramps into summertime
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
18-year-old found shot, killed in Tangipahoa, police say
Thousands of tourist flock to New Orleans Memorial Day weekend
Tourists flock to New Orleans for Memorial Day weekend
Kermit Ruffins proposes to his girlfriend during performance at the Arts and Culture Festival
Kermit Ruffins proposes to his girlfriend during performance at the Arts and Culture Festival