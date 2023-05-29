Woman gravely wounded by gunshot Monday in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was gravely wounded when she was shot Monday afternoon (May 29) in an Algiers neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

Initial reports indicated the victim had been shot in the back of the head around 4:47 p.m. in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo Street.

The NOPD said the woman was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS, but did not provide an update on her condition.

