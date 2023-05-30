BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

1 dead, 5 injured in South Carolina shooting

Charleston County, South Carolina, deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured five others.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near a nightclub in the Hollywood area Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found one person inside a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. The five injured people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.

About two hours before the shooting, deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighborhood party, Knapp said.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say

Latest News

Kyle Burks, Audubon Nature Institute Chief Operating Officer, demonstrates a digital screen...
Get a sneak peek at the new Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium
Teen rapper killed in Tangipahoa shooting
Louisiana rapper Highway Youngin’ shot, killed in Tangipahoa
A 1-year-old child died after being left in a car outside of a hospital in Washington state.
1-year-old in dies after being left in hot car in Washington state
A fire is seen in Kyiv after a Russian drone attack in the early hours of Tuesday.
As attacks on Kyiv continue, Russia says drones damage Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack
Pride month merchandise is displayed at a Target store Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville,...
LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash