Bicyclist struck, killed near edge of Lafitte Greenway, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating the death of a bicyclist near the edge of the Lafitte Greenway.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of St. Louis Street and N. Claiborne Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Tues., May 30.

Authorities say the victim, an unidentified 43-year-old man, was riding northbound on St. Louis Street when the driver of a Dodge Ram, traveling eastbound on North Claiborne, struck the bicyclist.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or (504) 822-1111 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-903-7867.

