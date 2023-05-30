Bruce: A more typical summer pattern moves in; sun, clouds, spotty storms with heat and humidity

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - -As moisture increases over the next few days, expect heat, humidity, spotty pm storms with a mix of warmer temps and higher humidity. Rain coverage through the end of the week will be ion the 30-40% range.

An area of low pressure south of us in the Gulf will increase our storm chances slightly Thursday as it drifts a bit northward. Most of the heavy rainfall and storm activity stays to our southeast offshore. The low is expected to approach the Florida peninsula this weekend. Afternoon showers are possible each day through the end of the week.

As we approach June 1st we are watching an area of low pressure in the Gulf. As of now a low end development chance. Whatever happens, a westerly flows moves in towards Florida by the end of the week. For now expect sun,clouds, spotty pm storms. Humidity & temps are on the way up pic.twitter.com/95RaIWuEhk — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 30, 2023

High pressure tries to rebuild to start the weekend with highs in the 90s but another shortwave low starts to track east from Texas bringing more storm chances for the second half of the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.