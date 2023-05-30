BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A more typical summer pattern moves in; sun, clouds, spotty storms with heat and humidity

Bruce: June 1st is Thursday, but the hurricane center highlights the Gulf
Bruce: June 1st is Thursday, but the hurricane center highlights the Gulf(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - -As moisture increases over the next few days, expect heat, humidity, spotty pm storms with a mix of warmer temps and higher humidity. Rain coverage through the end of the week will be ion the 30-40% range.

An area of low pressure south of us in the Gulf will increase our storm chances slightly Thursday as it drifts a bit northward. Most of the heavy rainfall and storm activity stays to our southeast offshore. The low is expected to approach the Florida peninsula this weekend. Afternoon showers are possible each day through the end of the week.

High pressure tries to rebuild to start the weekend with highs in the 90s but another shortwave low starts to track east from Texas bringing more storm chances for the second half of the weekend.

