FFF: Sportsbooks down on Deion Sanders in debut season at Colorado

Deion Sanders and Colorado open their season at TCU. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Deion Sanders and Colorado open their season at TCU. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: It could be a bumpy start for Deion Sanders at Colorado, Borussia Dortmund choke away a trophy, and Emeril setting up shop at Harrah’s Casino

FOOTBALL

In the long run, I think Deion Sanders will bring a winning culture. In the short term, there will be some growing pains.

Caesars Sportsbook set their over/under win total at 3.5 games. The Buffaloes play 12 games in the season.

The opener at TCU, that number isn’t optimistic either for Colorado. The Horned Frogs are 21-point favorites at home.

A little under 50 players entered the transfer portal in the spring window alone at Colorado. That’s absolutely insane numbers.

So in 2023, it’ll be ugly in Boulder. But in 2024, 2025, with a restocked roster, Coach Prime’s Buffs should be fighting for a PAC-12 title.

FÚTBOL

Bayern Munich entered this past season with 10 straight titles in tow. The eleventh was in doubt most of the season, even up to the final game of the year.

All Borussia Dortmund had to do was win at home against Mainz and they had their hands on the trophy. Mainz was in the middle of the standings, should’ve been a coronation for Dortmund.

Well that didn’t happen. Dortmund choked away a championship, tying Mainz, 2-2.

Bayern Munich did their job on the final day of the season. Disposing of Cologne, 2-1. Jamal Musiala netted the winner, and Bayern was raising their eleventh banner in a row.

It’s no coincidence Bayern won it again. Winning is contagious.

Losing can also be contagious. Dortmund found that out once again, and they’ll probably be second-best next season when they lose Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year old superstar missed the finale with a knee injury. Next year, the Englishman will be playing for a bigger club. Probably a team that can close out a season with a win when there’s a championship up for grabs.

FOOD

If you haven’t visited Harrah’s Casino in the last year, well you’re going to be quite surprised at the upgrades.

Last fall, the Caesars Sportsbook and poker room opened.

This spring the food hall is fully operational. That’s Bobby’s Burgers, PizzaCake, and Nina’s Creole Cottage.

Next, Emeril Lagasse will open French restaurant, Emeril’s Brasserie. The new spot will open on the back end of 2023.

What makes Emeril’s Brassiere different from the food hall, it’s available to people not in the casino. If you’re underage, you can enter through a separate entrance that’s not in the casino. This spot will also have outdoor seating.

In the fall of 2024, a new hotel will open, with sushi restaurant, Nobu, as the marquee place.

The new hotel opening will coincide with Harrah’s changing to Caesars. So yes, a ton is changing at the casino, and it’s major upgrades that will bring in a ton of new customers.

