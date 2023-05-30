BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Friends of Rachel Hann search the shorelines for her themselves

When word got out that Rachel Hann had gone missing along the Mississippi River, those closest to her immediately sprang into action.
By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When word got out that Rachel Hann had gone missing along the Mississippi River, those closest to her immediately sprang into action and have been going up and down the shore looking for her ever since.

“There was somebody who was working at the Oyster Bar and said they were the last ones to leave. And then word got back to my aunt about it, and then she contacted my mother, they called me, and we came right down,” said Devon Anderson, Rachel’s best friend.

It was a call she still can’t believe was real. When Devon Anderson found out her best friend, Rachel Hann, had been in a boat accident and hadn’t been seen. She and Rachel have been inseparable for more than 15 years. Bouncing to and from different places around the country, but always managing to find their way back to one another.

“So, there’s 5 of us girls, 6 excuse me, and we all have the same tattoo. And it’s the map signal for a camp site because every year before we all moved away, we would all have a big girl camping trip together...So we got branded haha,” Devon continued.

While search and rescue crews do their job searching on the water, Devon and her mother Bonnie are looking everywhere they can along the shore.

“Devon called me or texted me and told me they were going to allow us to come out and walk to see what we could find after their first sweep. And so, that’s what we did yesterday until almost dark. And then we’ve been out here since about 7:30 I guess this morning,” said Devon’s mother Bonnie Marquette

“She knows exactly who she is, and she rides with it and goes with it. She’s extremely charismatic and makes friends anywhere she goes...um...she was awesome...and we’re still looking for her so she is awesome...and forever will be,” Devon explained.

Both Devon and Bonnie say they’ll be out there as long as it takes until they find any sign of her. Each day that goes by the chances grow slimmer and slimmer, but they tell say none of that matters and that they’ll going to continue their search.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say

Latest News

This mobile home washed into a Barataria canal still hasn't been removed nearly two years after...
Help on way for Ida-clogged waterways in lower Jefferson Parish
The Orleans Parish juvenile court is one of five in the state that would have to provide more...
Bill to pull more juvenile court data into the light in five parishes advances from first committee
A fast-spreading fire Tuesday (May 30) destroyed a Kenner home where a wheelchair-bound woman...
Neighbors help children, babysitter escape burning Kenner home
A store representative says no merchandise was stolen and no injuries were reported from the...
Car crashes into Canal Street storefront of Rubensteins
Woman shot Tuesday sitting in carport in Pontchartrain Park