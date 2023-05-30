BBB Accredited Business
Gov. Edwards pushes for more funding for programs aiming to ease property insurance crisis

Additional funding for property insurance-related programs must be decided at the state...
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Louisiana’s property insurance crisis persists, Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking lawmakers to provide more funding for a grant program benefitting insurers. He also supports spending millions to help homeowners harden their roofs against hurricanes.

Earlier this year, the legislature allocated $45 million for the financial incentives, but insurers asked for more.

“We would recommend an additional $17 million to the insurance incentive fund that you created during the special session earlier in the year,” Edwards’ commissioner of administration Jay Dardenne recently told the Senate Finance Committee.

Eight insurers have been approved by the Louisiana Department of Insurance to receive the grants.

“The companies that were not eligible at the time that $45 (million) was being considered have gotten themselves eligible by doing what needed to be done to be able to write in the state,” Dardenne said. “And so that $17 million could enhance that fund.”

Last year, the legislature created the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program that will provide grants to homeowners to harden their roofs. Lawmakers plan to fund the program this session.

“We would suggest $30 million to the Fortify Program that’s been discussed, in the context of lowering insurance rates,” Dardenne said. “I think all of us agree that’s a smart endeavor that can be used to incentivize people to strengthen their houses.”

The 2023 legislative session must end by June 8.

