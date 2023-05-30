BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Tenn. park, police say

WSMV4's Brendan Tierney reports.
By Daniel Smithson, Brendan Tierney and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a man was arrested after he allegedly raped a woman while she fed her infant child at a park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryean L. Floyd, 24, is charged with aggravated rape causing bodily injury and aggravated kidnapping.

Floyd, the victim and her child met at Nashville’s Shelby Park on Thursday after previously agreeing to meet up, according to an arrest report. They spent some time together, but after a while, the woman decided it was time to take her child home, WSMV reports.

Before the woman left, she started to feed her child in her car’s back seat, police said. That’s when Floyd allegedly lifted the woman’s skirt and forcibly raped her, according to the arrest report.

In an audio recording of the five-minute attack, the woman begging the suspect to stop, along with the crying infant, can be heard, police said.

The victim was taken to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital for medical attention.

The attack happened in a parking lot near a playground at Shelby Bottoms, according to the affidavit.

Monique Becker brings her 2-year-old son there every week and said she was not surprised because the park often has concerning people in it.

“I always lock my doors and stay alert, monitor who is around me,” Becker said. “I don’t let people get too close, like 10 feet, and then, I start looking behind me and start thinking of contingency plans should they do anything that’s in my bubble.”

Other people told WSMV they generally feel safe in East Nashville but still only go to the park during the day and stay in a group. Some even share their location with family members just in case something bad does happen.

“I’ve come out here several times and always felt very safe,” Grayson Perkins said. “This whole community feels very safe. You see kids walking to school. You see women jogging at night. I think it is a travesty what happened.”

Floyd is being held on a $65,000 bond but does not currently show up on Metro Nashville’s jail roster. He’s scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in...
Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote and Biden calls lawmakers for support
Biden, McCarthy work to bring dissenters around on debt limit deal
Hunter Cooper received a much-needed heart transplant just before he turned 8 months old. He...
Baby born with rare heart defect gets much-needed transplant
Biden, McCarthy believe Congress will pass debt deal