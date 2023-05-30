BBB Accredited Business
Seasonal pattern this week

Afternoon storms and a bit of humidity each day
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Highs sit just below normal Tuesday with a few scattered showers possible in the afternoon.

A bit of an increase in moisture in the region compared to the weekend will make it feel slightly more humid. A few downpours pop up with daytime heating.

An area of low pressure south of us in the Gulf will increase our storm chances slightly Thursday as it drifts a bit northward. Most of the heavy rainfall and storm activity stays to our southeast offshore. Afternoon showers are possible each day through the end of the week.

High pressure tries to rebuild to start the weekend with highs in the 90s but another shortwave low starts to track east from Texas bringing more storm chances for the second half of the weekend.

