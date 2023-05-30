BBB Accredited Business
Sulphur man accused of raping girl under the age of 10

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of raping a girl under the age of 10, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says, deputies responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, regarding a rape in progress at a Sulphur residence.

Randy M. Alston, 68, Sulphur
Randy M. Alston, 68, Sulphur(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

When deputies arrived, they said they saw Randy M. Alston, 68, attempting to leave the neighborhood in his truck. He was stopped by deputies and later arrested. Alston was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 1st-degree rape. Judge Ron Ware has set his bond at $300,000.

