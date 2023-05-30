BBB Accredited Business
Tulane rolling as they head to Baton Rouge Regional

Tulane meets up with LSU at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Tulane meets up with LSU at 2 p.m. on Friday.
By Madeline Adams
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Nobody may believe in us, but we believe in each other, and we got each other. Nothing better than a team on a roll. When a team’s hot, everybody in the country is afraid of that team that’s rolling,” said sophomore Gavin Schulz.

The Green Wave will roll into Baton Rouge having won five of their last seven games. That includes the AAC tournament title game against the best team in the conference, East Carolina.

Now the goal is to keep that momentum going.

“We’re five away from getting to the promise land. But you certainly gotta handle the three other teams in front of you. We’ll get there when we get there, but really, just again, excited for the opportunity,” said Tulane head coach Jay Uhlman.

It’s the first time since 2016 Tulane has advanced to the NCAA Tournament. In their first game, they’ll play a familiar in-state foe, LSU.

The Green Wave faced the Tigers earlier this season, falling 11-5. But having played them before can be a benefit.

“Even though it was a midweek, which is certainly different when you’re talking about the battle of bullpens most of the time in a midweek, at least the mystery part is out. We played them, they played us,” said Uhlman.

“We know what their pitching staff does. We know their hitters. That’s gonna kind of give us a better idea how to approach the game,” said senior Brennan Lambert.

And because of their recent found success, Tulane will head to Baton Rouge confident.

“We can hang in there with them. I mean we did it here at Turchin,” said Lambert.

“I’m really excited. They’re a good team. They’ve got really good hitters, but they’re beatable. They’re still human. Everybody acts like they’re amazing, but they can get out and i think we can win,” said junior Dylan Carmouche.

