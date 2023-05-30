BBB Accredited Business
Typical summer pattern as we near June

Highs will be in the upper 80s with a shot at a storm or two each day
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You can’t really get more typical than this weather pattern as we’re at the time of year that daily rain chances are a guarantee and the heat is slowly building.

For your Tuesday expect a mixture and sun and clouds to progress us through the day. As those temperatures climb into the upper 80s for highs I do expect some showers and storms to pop in a few spots. Our rain coverage for today doesn’t look all that high, around 30%.

Little day to day change is noticeable in this pattern for the rest of this week so rain coverage will hover around 20-30% with highs sticking to the upper 80s. I do see by the weekend the possibility of 90 degrees making a return and there may be some better storm chances in the long range forecast Sunday into Monday.

Don’t forget our Weathering the Storm 2023 hurricane special is upcoming this Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 on FOX 8.

