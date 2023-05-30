Woman accused of beating man to death in Little Woods, officials say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman has been arrested and booked in the killing of a man in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 7700 block of Poitevent Avenue on May 27. The victim, later identified as 20-year-old Derrick Mosley, was found suffering from injuries to his face and multiple penetrating wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ayana Mosley, 20, was taken into custody and booked into the Orleans Justice Center on one count of second-degree murder.

Family members shared their tributes and asked for prayers on social media.

Father GOD please give my family the strength to endure this very difficult time! Rest in paradise my handsome nephew Derrick Mosley aka (CarrotTop aka Red)😭💔 Posted by Paula Daphanie Dupree Mosley on Monday, May 29, 2023

I love you Derrick 🕊️🩵 Hug Juno for me 💔😭 Posted by Shaqual Mosley on Sunday, May 28, 2023

The Orleans Parish Coroner determined Mosley’s official cause of death was blunt force injuries.

