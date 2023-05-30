Woman shot inside Pontchartrain Park carport, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A middle-aged woman was shot while sitting inside her carport, New Orleans police said Tuesday (May 30).

The woman, whom police said is in her mid-50s, appeared to have been targeted by at least one gunman who pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire in the 4800 block of Odin Street in the Pontchartrain Park area.

No suspect or motive was suggested by the NOPD for the shooting reported at 5:12 p.m.

Police have not disclosed the condition of the wounded woman.

A woman in her mid-50s was shot Tuesday (May 30) in the carport of a house in the 4800 block of Odin Street in Pontchartrain Park, New Orleans police said.

