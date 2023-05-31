BBB Accredited Business
Authorities searching for escaped juvenile offender in New Orleans

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A teen offender escaped from custody after being transported to a juvenile court hearing in New Orleans, authorities said.

The teen escaped from a transport vehicle shortly after it arrived at the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center at 1100 Milton St., New Orleans police confirmed.

The youth was being transported by the Office of Juvenile Justice from the Swanson Center for Youth near Monroe.

This is a developing story.

