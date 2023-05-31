Bruce: Gulf low to bring in a few showers and a storm Thursday; drier and hotter as we approach the weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The meandering Gulf low will shift a but west and bring in a few more spotty showers and a storm or two on Thursday. Rain coverage will be up to 40%. Then by Friday and into the weekend, the low shifts east and south as we turn drier and hotter. rain coverage will be in the 20-30% range.
Outside of maybe a slight increase in rain chances and a stronger east breeze, I don’t see much threat from this Gulf low. The National Hurricane Center has mentioned it in their latest outlook but it has a very low chance of actually doing anything.
Late in the week the Gulf low will push east into Florida and off the East Coast. That will yield a few “drier” days as rain chances dip and highs trend back to near 90. A quick look ahead to next week shows better storm chances with temps near 90 so basically it looks like June.
