Bruce: Gulf low to bring in a few showers and a storm Thursday; drier and hotter as we approach the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The meandering Gulf low will shift a but west and bring in a few more spotty showers and a storm or two on Thursday. Rain coverage will be up to 40%. Then by Friday and into the weekend, the low shifts east and south as we turn drier and hotter. rain coverage will be in the 20-30% range.

Bruce: Gulf low to bring spotty showers into the afternoon on the western side. Rain coverage is 40% with passing showers and a storm. Not everyone will see rain. Friday into the weekend it's hot and humid with a few spotty showers around. pic.twitter.com/UYD2xlt6Hv — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 31, 2023

Outside of maybe a slight increase in rain chances and a stronger east breeze, I don’t see much threat from this Gulf low. The National Hurricane Center has mentioned it in their latest outlook but it has a very low chance of actually doing anything.

Late in the week the Gulf low will push east into Florida and off the East Coast. That will yield a few “drier” days as rain chances dip and highs trend back to near 90. A quick look ahead to next week shows better storm chances with temps near 90 so basically it looks like June.

